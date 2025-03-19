Israel's Economic Resilience Amidst Turkish Trade Ban
Israel's economy remains stable despite Turkey's trade ban, which was implemented due to the Gaza conflict. The Israeli central bank reports limited impact on imports and prices, citing the nation's adaptable economy and diversified import sources as key factors in mitigating the embargo's effects.
Despite Turkey's trade embargo against Israel, imposed due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Israel's economy has shown remarkable resilience, according to a report from the Israeli central bank. The study highlights the country's open economy and diversified trade sources as pivotal in cushioning any significant impact.
Turkey, prior to breaking trade ties over the Gaza conflict, was a major exporter of construction materials like cement and iron to Israel, accounting for $5.3 billion in exports in 2023. This represented 6.3% of Israel's total imports. However, Israel effectively navigated the embargo, finding alternative suppliers without incurring higher costs.
The central bank's analysis underscores the benefits of economic openness and diverse import sourcing. It emphasizes that such factors create economic security and challenge the efficacy of trade restrictions as a political tool. Israel's swift adaptation showcases the limited impact of the embargo on its economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Turkey
- trade ban
- economy
- Gaza conflict
- central bank
- imports
- exports
- cement
- diversification
ALSO READ
Canada Strikes Back: Trudeau Announces Retaliatory Tariffs on U.S. Imports
China levies 15% tariffs on imports of US chicken, corn, and other farm products, 10% on soy and others, reports AP.
China Strikes Back: Suspension of U.S. Soybean and Lumber Imports
China Halts U.S. Soybean and Lumber Imports
Trade Tensions Escalate: China Imposes Tariffs on US Food Imports