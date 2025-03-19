Left Menu

Economic Turmoil in Turkey After Political Rival's Arrest

Turkey's lira plummeted to a historic low after the detention of Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Erdogan's main political rival. This move, labeled a 'coup attempt' by the opposition, has sparked fears of further economic instability, with significant impacts on the currency, bonds, and stock markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:39 IST
Economic Turmoil in Turkey After Political Rival's Arrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Turkey's economy faced a severe setback as the lira experienced a historic decline, reaching an all-time low of 42 to the dollar on Wednesday. This economic turmoil was prompted by the detention of Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, who was poised to become the main opposition candidate against President Tayyip Erdogan.

The arrest, described as a 'coup attempt' by opposition parties, contributed to widespread financial instability. Stocks and bonds also took a significant hit. The central bank's monetary policies are now under scrutiny, with analysts expressing concerns over potential shifts in interest rates amid fears of inflationary pressures.

Investors were alarmed by the political tensions and the potential for further outflows from Turkey's already fragile economy. Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek assured that measures are being taken to stabilize the market, as local banks work to provide financial support. Meanwhile, the trading environment remained volatile, with significant fluctuations in Turkish financial markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025