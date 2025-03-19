Electric Vehicles Set to Match Petrol Cars in Price: Gadkari's Bold Prediction

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari declared that within six months, the cost of electric vehicles (EVs) will align with that of petrol vehicles in the country. This significant prediction was made during the 32nd Convergence India and 10th Smart Cities India Expo.

Gadkari also shared updates on the 212-km Delhi-Dehradun access-controlled expressway, stating that it will be completed in the next three months. The minister emphasized the government's commitment to an import-substitute, cost-effective, pollution-free approach to infrastructure development, crucial for making India the third-largest economy.

The minister underscored the potential of smart cities and advanced transport systems to enhance the country's economy. Gadkari stressed the need for new technology and innovation to reduce road construction costs, indicating a future-driven focus on mass rapid transport powered by electricity.

(With inputs from agencies.)