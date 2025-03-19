Left Menu

Electric Vehicles Set to Match Petrol Cars in Price: Gadkari's Bold Prediction

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that electric vehicles will cost the same as petrol vehicles in six months. He also highlighted the completion of the Delhi-Dehradun expressway and emphasized the importance of infrastructure and smart transport to boost India's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari declared that within six months, the cost of electric vehicles (EVs) will align with that of petrol vehicles in the country. This significant prediction was made during the 32nd Convergence India and 10th Smart Cities India Expo.

Gadkari also shared updates on the 212-km Delhi-Dehradun access-controlled expressway, stating that it will be completed in the next three months. The minister emphasized the government's commitment to an import-substitute, cost-effective, pollution-free approach to infrastructure development, crucial for making India the third-largest economy.

The minister underscored the potential of smart cities and advanced transport systems to enhance the country's economy. Gadkari stressed the need for new technology and innovation to reduce road construction costs, indicating a future-driven focus on mass rapid transport powered by electricity.

