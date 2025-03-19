Dollar Gains Momentum Amid Fed Speculations and Turkish Turmoil

The dollar surged on Wednesday after retreating to multi-month lows, with traders keenly anticipating the Federal Reserve's meeting outcomes for insights on U.S. interest rates. Market dynamics shifted further when Turkish political events caused the lira to plummet by 12% to a record low.

The euro, conversely, took a 0.4% hit against the greenback, missing gains from recent days. This depreciation follows the dollar's 6% decline against the euro since January, attributed to concerns over the U.S. economic impact of Trump's trade policies.

Elsewhere, the Turkish lira dipped dramatically following the detention of Istanbul's mayor, a significant political adversary to President Erdogan, further exacerbating the country's economic turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)