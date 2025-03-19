Railway Catering Reforms: A Call for Action

The Committee on Public Accounts has criticized Indian Railways for disregarding several key recommendations related to food hygiene and cooking safety, among other issues.

In its 115th report, the committee expressed dissatisfaction with the Railway Ministry's response to five out of eleven recommendations. The report, presented to the Lok Sabha, highlighted that the railways have changed their catering policy multiple times since 2005.

The committee urged railways to upgrade kitchen units and establish new base kitchens, emphasizing the need to move away from LPG-based pantry cars due to past fire incidents. It also called for regular joint reviews involving the ministry, IRCTC, and zonal railways, while criticizing the ministry's evasion on setting up such a review process.

