Captain Technocast Boosts Shareholder Value with 1:1 Bonus Share Issue

Captain Technocast Limited, a leading industrial castings manufacturer based in Mumbai, has announced the issuance of bonus shares at a ratio of 1:1, underscoring the company's sound financial posture and shareholder commitment.

This strategic move will see the company's paid-up share capital double to Rs23.22 crore, marking a direct capitalization of free reserves. The number of equity shares will rise from 11,610,050 to 23,220,100, reflecting a firm commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Managing Director Anil V. Bhalu expressed excitement over the bonus issue, citing the company's expansion in European and American markets and increased production capabilities. He mentioned the role of automation and government incentives in driving innovation, efficiency, and global market expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)