Divergence in Indian Inflation Trends: Rural vs Urban Dynamics

India's inflation rate fell to a 3.6% low in February, but disparities persist, notably in rural vs urban inflation. States like Kerala and Chhattisgarh report higher rates, with food prices playing a significant role. Future projections suggest continued moderation, with potential rate cuts providing economic relief.

India's inflation rate has hit a seven-month low of 3.6% in February. However, a detailed analysis reveals significant state-level disparities, with Kerala witnessing the highest inflation at 7.3%, and Chhattisgarh not far behind at 4.9%, according to an SBI research report. This highlights a notable divergence between rural and urban inflation trends.

The disparity is primarily due to food prices, which account for 54.2% of rural consumption compared to 36.3% in urban areas. Notably, nine major states experienced higher rural inflation than the national average, while eight states recorded urban inflation above the national rate.

Historically, states like Tamil Nadu have faced higher inflation rates compared to the national average, whereas Gujarat and Punjab have consistently recorded lower inflation figures. Although India's overall inflation is cooling, future projections suggest further declines, with expectations of a cumulative rate cut of at least 75 basis points in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

