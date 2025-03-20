Accenture Reports Steady Revenue Growth and Landmark Gen AI Milestone

Accenture, a leading IT services and consulting firm, reported a year-on-year 5% revenue increase, totaling USD 16.7 billion for the December-February period, matching its guided outlook. Revenue for the fiscal second quarter reached the top end of its guidance at USD 16.66 billion, indicating resilience despite a negative foreign-exchange impact of 3%.

The region-wise revenue distribution showcased the Americas leading with USD 8.55 billion, followed by EMEA with USD 5.80 billion, and Asia-Pacific contributing USD 2.30 billion. However, the firm saw a dip in gross margin to 29.9% from 30.9% previously.

Accenture's strategic focus continues to yield results with new bookings at USD 20.91 billion, despite a slight decline. The company achieved a significant milestone with USD 1.4 billion in Gen AI bookings, underscoring strong market trust and its robust global growth strategies. Accenture anticipates continued growth with expected revenues between USD 16.9 billion and USD 17.5 billion in the next quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)