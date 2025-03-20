DEV IT Secures Major Government Contract for Financial Management Revamp
DEV Information Technology Limited has won a significant contract to develop and implement the Integrated Financial Management System 3.0 for Rajasthan. Valued at Rs1.4 Cr, this project highlights DEV IT's role in India's digital transformation, enhancing financial governance and operational efficiency in government operations.
DEV Information Technology Limited, listed on NSE as DEVIT and on BSE as 543462, has been awarded a substantial contract by National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI), an arm of the Government of India. The order involves the creation and maintenance of the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) 3.0 for Rajasthan's Directorate of Treasuries and Accounts.
This newly secured contract, valued at approximately Rs1.4 crore, aims to revolutionize financial governance and boost operational efficiency within the Rajasthan government by enhancing digital transparency. DEV IT's proficiency in cloud services, enterprise applications, and managed IT services will be leveraged to ensure the successful automation of fiscal management processes.
Founder and Chairman Pranav Pandya expressed that this project aligns with DEV IT's mission to empower governmental institutions through technology. Recent achievements for the company also include significant projects for the Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha Secretariat, and Gujarat Energy Development Agency. DEV IT continues to bolster its legacy as a key technology partner for public sector enterprises.
