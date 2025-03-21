Heathrow Airport Shutdown: Power Outage Leads to Major Disruption

Heathrow Airport announced a closure until midnight on Friday following a substantial power outage caused by a fire at a nearby electrical substation. The decision was made to prioritize passenger and staff safety.

According to a post on X, passengers are advised to refrain from traveling to Heathrow, as significant disruptions are anticipated over the coming days. Eurocontrol has stated no arrivals are currently allowed due to the outage, and flight diversions are being managed.

The London Fire Brigade is actively tackling the fire in Hayes, west London. Around 150 individuals have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, while the airport continues to grapple with the uncertainty of power restoration timelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)