Left Menu

Fire and Fury: Heathrow Airport Shuts Down Amidst Power Outage

A catastrophic fire knocked out power at Heathrow Airport, causing massive flight cancellations and affecting thousands of passengers. The blaze, unprecedented in its scale, also disrupted local power supplies, while airlines diverted numerous flights. Recovery is expected to take several days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:35 IST
Fire and Fury: Heathrow Airport Shuts Down Amidst Power Outage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A catastrophic fire at a London electrical substation sparked chaos at Heathrow Airport, forcing a complete shutdown and disrupting flights worldwide. The incident led to the cancellation of over 1,350 flights, leaving hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded or rerouted.

The fire resulted in a sweeping power outage across west London, affecting thousands of homes and businesses. Aviation expert John Strickland likened the impact to past crises such as 9/11, indicating it could take several days before normal operations are restored.

Major airlines, including Qantas and Emirates, scrambled to reroute flights, while the British government acknowledged the unprecedented nature of the blaze. An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause, as authorities work to restore normalcy at one of the world's busiest airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025