TVS Motor Company Appoints Peyman Kargar to Lead International Expansion

TVS Motor Company announced the appointment of Peyman Kargar as head of its international business operations, stressing his role will be pivotal in expanding the company's global footprint.

Kargar, a leader with significant global experience, will operate out of Dubai, directly reporting to Director & CEO K N Radhakrishnan. The appointment is positioned as a strategic move, reflecting TVS's ambitions to bolster its international market standing and penetrate advanced economies further.

Previously associated with INFINITI as the Global Chairman & President, Kargar's extensive expertise is expected to set new performance benchmarks for TVS, enhancing its competitive edge globally.

