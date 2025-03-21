Left Menu

TVS Motor Company Appoints Peyman Kargar to Lead International Expansion

TVS Motor Company has appointed Peyman Kargar as the head of its international business, based in Dubai. With a strong background in global leadership, Kargar aims to fortify TVS's presence in international markets and spearhead expansion into advanced economies.

Updated: 21-03-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:43 IST
TVS Motor Company announced the appointment of Peyman Kargar as head of its international business operations, stressing his role will be pivotal in expanding the company's global footprint.

Kargar, a leader with significant global experience, will operate out of Dubai, directly reporting to Director & CEO K N Radhakrishnan. The appointment is positioned as a strategic move, reflecting TVS's ambitions to bolster its international market standing and penetrate advanced economies further.

Previously associated with INFINITI as the Global Chairman & President, Kargar's extensive expertise is expected to set new performance benchmarks for TVS, enhancing its competitive edge globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

