TVS Motor Company Appoints Peyman Kargar to Lead International Expansion
TVS Motor Company has appointed Peyman Kargar as the head of its international business, based in Dubai. With a strong background in global leadership, Kargar aims to fortify TVS's presence in international markets and spearhead expansion into advanced economies.
- Country:
- India
TVS Motor Company announced the appointment of Peyman Kargar as head of its international business operations, stressing his role will be pivotal in expanding the company's global footprint.
Kargar, a leader with significant global experience, will operate out of Dubai, directly reporting to Director & CEO K N Radhakrishnan. The appointment is positioned as a strategic move, reflecting TVS's ambitions to bolster its international market standing and penetrate advanced economies further.
Previously associated with INFINITI as the Global Chairman & President, Kargar's extensive expertise is expected to set new performance benchmarks for TVS, enhancing its competitive edge globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
