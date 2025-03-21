Inferno Near Heathrow Sparks Chaos for Thousands of Travelers

Thousands of travelers found themselves stranded on Friday after a massive fire near London's Heathrow Airport led to widespread disruption. The blaze at an electrical substation not only knocked out power to Europe's busiest airport but also severely impacted its backup systems.

Seventy firefighters worked tirelessly to control the fire, while authorities, including Britain's energy minister Ed Miliband, warned of prolonged recovery times. Airlines urged passengers to avoid the airport amid the chaos caused by the catastrophe, leaving many scrambling to adjust their travel plans.

The incident rippled through international flight schedules, stranding passengers like Tyler Prieb and John Moriarty, who were left navigating chaotic communication channels in hopes of returning home. Incoming flights faced diversions, creating a ripple effect on global aviation schedules.

