India's Soaring Skies: February's Domestic Air Traffic Surge

India's domestic air passenger traffic rose 11.04% in February compared to last year, reaching 140.44 lakh. IndiGo led with 63.7% market share, followed by Air India Group with 27.3%. SpiceJet and Akasa Air had shares of 3.2% and 4.7%, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:58 IST
India's domestic air passenger traffic soared by 11.04% in February compared to the same period last year, as per the latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). A total of 140.44 lakh passengers were recorded, up from 126.48 lakh a year prior.

IndiGo emerged as the dominant player, transporting 89.40 lakh passengers and capturing a significant market share of 63.7%. The Air India Group followed, carrying 38.30 lakh passengers to hold a 27.3% share. This comes after Air India's merger activities last year, with AIX Connect merging into Air India Express in October and Vistara merging with Air India in November.

Other key players, SpiceJet and Akasa Air, recorded passenger counts of 6.59 lakh and 4.54 lakh, respectively. SpiceJet held a market share of 3.2%, while Akasa Air commanded 4.7% in the competitive domestic airspace.

