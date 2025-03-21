Heathrow Meltdown: A Costly Lesson in Infrastructure Vulnerability

The recent closure of Heathrow Airport, one of the world's busiest aviation hubs, highlights a glaring vulnerability in critical infrastructure. A devastating fire at a nearby electrical substation led to a power outage, halting airport operations and creating chaos that may linger for days, experts reveal.

As Europe's security concerns heighten, Heathrow's shutdown underscores the urgent need for failsafe systems. The incident, which could cost the aviation sector up to £20 million daily, forced Heathrow to divert planes and ground flights, illustrating the broader repercussions on global airline networks and passenger connectivity.

Calls for accountability and planning reforms grow louder as industry leaders and officials, including former British Airways chief Willie Walsh, critique Heathrow's resilience strategy. Airlines face tough negotiations over who bears the financial burden of disruptions, while passengers grapple with delays and reroutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)