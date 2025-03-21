Global Markets Waver as Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Uncertainty Loom

Global stock markets experienced a dip on Friday, closing a week of cautious progress without clear insights on prevailing economic questions. European and Asian shares recorded declines similar to Wall Street's overnight slide, with the MSCI all-country world share index slipping 0.17%.

Despite earlier March's policy uncertainty fears surrounding potential U.S. tariffs, central banks maintained a hold on interest rates this week. The U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, and Bank of England all emphasized the ongoing geopolitical and fiscal policy uncertainties.

Investors are now eyeing specifics of U.S. reciprocal tariffs and geopolitical developments, such as Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and regional tensions involving Ukraine. In Europe, Germany's promised spending surge and Turkey's unstable political landscape contribute to a shifting economic environment.

