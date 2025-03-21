Left Menu

New Cambodian Airport Set to Transform the Tourism Landscape

Cambodia's new Techo International Airport is set to open in July 2025, marking a crucial step in the revival of its tourism sector after the pandemic. The USD 1.5 billion project is a joint venture with capacity to eventually handle up to 50 million passengers annually.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Cambodia is gearing up for the opening of the Techo International Airport in July 2025, a significant move to bolster its tourism-driven economy. Located 30 kilometers south of Phnom Penh, the new airport aims to address the surge in tourist numbers post-pandemic.

The airport, a USD 1.5 billion joint project between the Cambodian government and Overseas Cambodian Investment Corp., is being constructed by the China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd. Notable for its design by British architects Foster + Partners, the facility touts a space-efficient steel grid shell roof and impressive passenger capacity.

Expected to initially handle 13 million passengers annually, the airport plans to expand its capacity to accommodate up to 50 million by 2050. This development joins the recently opened Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport in fueling Cambodia's thriving tourism industry, which reported a 23% increase in international visitors in 2024.

