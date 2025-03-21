Left Menu

Trump Awards Boeing Landmark Fighter Jet Contract

President Donald Trump has awarded Boeing a contract to build the U.S. Air Force's next-generation fighter jet, the F-47. This marks a significant win for Boeing, which beat Lockheed Martin for the deal worth over $20 billion. The NGAD program aims to counter China and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:18 IST
Trump Awards Boeing Landmark Fighter Jet Contract
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant victory for Boeing, U.S. President Donald Trump has awarded the company a monumental contract to construct the Air Force's most advanced fighter jet, the F-47, as part of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program.

This strategic win comes as Boeing outmaneuvered Lockheed Martin, causing Boeing's shares to rise by 5% while Lockheed's dipped by nearly 6%. The engineering and manufacturing deal is valued at over $20 billion, with long-term orders potentially reaching hundreds of billions more.

Despite recent challenges, including cost overruns on military projects, Boeing's triumph could bolster its defense operations. However, skepticism remains, with figures like Elon Musk suggesting a reliance on drones over crewed fighter jets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025