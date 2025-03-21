Trump Awards Boeing Landmark Fighter Jet Contract

In a significant victory for Boeing, U.S. President Donald Trump has awarded the company a monumental contract to construct the Air Force's most advanced fighter jet, the F-47, as part of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program.

This strategic win comes as Boeing outmaneuvered Lockheed Martin, causing Boeing's shares to rise by 5% while Lockheed's dipped by nearly 6%. The engineering and manufacturing deal is valued at over $20 billion, with long-term orders potentially reaching hundreds of billions more.

Despite recent challenges, including cost overruns on military projects, Boeing's triumph could bolster its defense operations. However, skepticism remains, with figures like Elon Musk suggesting a reliance on drones over crewed fighter jets.

