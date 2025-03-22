Heathrow Havoc: Fire Shuts Down Britain's Busiest Airport
Flights at London's Heathrow Airport were disrupted following a fire that caused a massive power outage, halting operations and stranding thousands of passengers. Efforts to restore normalcy are underway, with limited flights resuming. The incident has sparked questions about infrastructure resilience and potential financial repercussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 00:15 IST
Flights at London's Heathrow Airport resumed after a fire resulted in a power outage, closing Europe's busiest airport and affecting thousands of passengers.
The incident forced the redirection of flights and triggered widespread disruptions, prompting Heathrow to restore operations and airlines to manage the aftermath.
Authorities denied foul play but began investigations due to the infrastructure's critical nature, highlighting questions about its resilience and financial losses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
