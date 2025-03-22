Heathrow Shutdown Sparks Travel Chaos: Exploring the Ripple Effect

In an unexpected setback, an electrical substation fire near London's Heathrow Airport led to extensive travel chaos on Friday. Despite the airport's reopening Saturday, the effects of the closure lingered as airlines worked to mitigate disruptions.

With over 1,300 flights canceled and around 200,000 passengers affected, Heathrow—a major hub for international travel—faced significant criticism. Officials, including Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye, emphasized efforts to manage the situation post-crisis but acknowledged infrastructure vulnerabilities.

The British government promised a rigorous investigation to ensure similar disruptions are avoided in the future. This incident marked the worst travel interference since the 2010 volcanic eruption in Iceland, raising questions about contingency planning for critical infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)