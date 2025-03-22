Left Menu

Sonowal's Singapore Voyage: Enhancing Maritime Bridges

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is visiting Singapore for the Singapore Maritime Week to strengthen maritime connections. He will engage in dialogues with top maritime leaders and Singaporean ministers, focusing on future trends and bilateral cooperation. Additionally, Sonowal will meet the Indian diaspora and visit the INA Memorial.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, is set to embark on a three-day visit to Singapore to attend the Singapore Maritime Week, an official release confirmed on Saturday.

Invited by the Singapore Government, Sonowal's visit aims to bolster maritime collaboration between India and Singapore. During his trip, Sonowal will engage in discussions with his Singaporean counterpart and other maritime leaders to explore opportunities within the sector.

The Minister is also lined up to participate in a high-level dialogue on 'Navigating Global Maritime Trends in 2025 and Beyond', and will meet senior ministers, including Lee Hsien Loong, Murali Pillai, and Dr Amy Khor, as well as Brigit Gijsbers from the Netherlands, to fortify bilateral ties. Additionally, Sonowal will connect with the Indian diaspora and honor the INA Memorial during his visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

