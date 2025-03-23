Heathrow Airport Undergoes Crisis Management Review

London's Heathrow Airport has launched an internal review to scrutinize its crisis management protocols after a power failure disrupted operations on Friday. The chairman of the airport, Paul Deighton, announced this move in response to an electricity substation issue that halted activities for most of the day.

The review aims to evaluate the effectiveness and implementation of Heathrow's crisis management strategies, as well as the airport's response during the outage. This assessment will focus on how swiftly and efficiently operations were resumed, prioritizing passenger safety and service continuity.

Heathrow Airport's examination will include a comprehensive analysis of all relevant materials to ensure robust contingency plans are in place, as stated by Deighton. The findings are expected to refine future crisis responses, bolstering Heathrow's resilience against potential disruptions.

