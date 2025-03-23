Left Menu

Heathrow Airport Undergoes Crisis Management Review

Heathrow Airport has initiated an internal review of its crisis management strategies following a power outage from an electricity substation causing major disruptions. The review will examine the crisis management plans' effectiveness and response actions taken during the incident, as announced by the airport's chairman, Paul Deighton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-03-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 00:48 IST
Heathrow Airport Undergoes Crisis Management Review
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's Heathrow Airport has launched an internal review to scrutinize its crisis management protocols after a power failure disrupted operations on Friday. The chairman of the airport, Paul Deighton, announced this move in response to an electricity substation issue that halted activities for most of the day.

The review aims to evaluate the effectiveness and implementation of Heathrow's crisis management strategies, as well as the airport's response during the outage. This assessment will focus on how swiftly and efficiently operations were resumed, prioritizing passenger safety and service continuity.

Heathrow Airport's examination will include a comprehensive analysis of all relevant materials to ensure robust contingency plans are in place, as stated by Deighton. The findings are expected to refine future crisis responses, bolstering Heathrow's resilience against potential disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025