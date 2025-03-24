ATC Energies to Launch IPO, Aiming for a Greener Future

ATC Energies System Limited, a frontrunner in lithium-ion battery solutions, has announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on March 25, 2025, eyeing a capital raise of up to Rs 63.76 crore. The company's shares are set to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The IPO comprises up to 54,03,600 equity shares, priced between Rs 112 and Rs 118 per share. The allocation includes portions for Qualified Institutional Buyers and retail investors, among others. This strategic move aims to support the repayment of debts and finance upgrades at their Noida and Vasai facilities, among other purposes.

Managing Director Sandeep Gangabishan Bajoria emphasized that this IPO is a transformative step for ATC Energies, enabling the enhancement of their manufacturing capacities and fostering technological innovations. Indorient Financial Services Limited, the lead manager, lauded the initiative as pivotal in meeting the growing demand for sustainable energy storage solutions amid a global shift toward clean energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)