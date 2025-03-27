Wage War: UNTU Stands Firm Against Transnet's Offer

South Africa's United National Transport Union (UNTU) rejected a wage increase offer from state-owned logistics company Transnet, declaring a deadlock in negotiations.

Transnet had reached a separate three-year deal with the South African Transport and Allied Workers' Union (SATAWU), which includes 6% raises for the first two years and a 5.5% raise in the third year.

UNTU, representing over half of Transnet's workforce, demands a 10% raise and a one-year agreement, stating it's ready to mobilize its 25,000 members for a 'liveable, just, and fair' wage deal.

