Left Menu

Wage War: UNTU Stands Firm Against Transnet's Offer

South Africa's United National Transport Union (UNTU) rejected Transnet's final wage increase offer, demanding a 10% raise and a one-year deal. Though a smaller union, SATAWU, signed a three-year agreement with Transnet, UNTU is prepared to mobilize over 25,000 members for fair compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:56 IST
Wage War: UNTU Stands Firm Against Transnet's Offer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa's United National Transport Union (UNTU) rejected a wage increase offer from state-owned logistics company Transnet, declaring a deadlock in negotiations.

Transnet had reached a separate three-year deal with the South African Transport and Allied Workers' Union (SATAWU), which includes 6% raises for the first two years and a 5.5% raise in the third year.

UNTU, representing over half of Transnet's workforce, demands a 10% raise and a one-year agreement, stating it's ready to mobilize its 25,000 members for a 'liveable, just, and fair' wage deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025