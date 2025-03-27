Wage War: UNTU Stands Firm Against Transnet's Offer
South Africa's United National Transport Union (UNTU) rejected Transnet's final wage increase offer, demanding a 10% raise and a one-year deal. Though a smaller union, SATAWU, signed a three-year agreement with Transnet, UNTU is prepared to mobilize over 25,000 members for fair compensation.
South Africa's United National Transport Union (UNTU) rejected a wage increase offer from state-owned logistics company Transnet, declaring a deadlock in negotiations.
Transnet had reached a separate three-year deal with the South African Transport and Allied Workers' Union (SATAWU), which includes 6% raises for the first two years and a 5.5% raise in the third year.
UNTU, representing over half of Transnet's workforce, demands a 10% raise and a one-year agreement, stating it's ready to mobilize its 25,000 members for a 'liveable, just, and fair' wage deal.
