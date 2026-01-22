Left Menu

South Africa Shuffles Squad for T20 Showdown

South Africa's T20 World Cup team sees key changes with Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira out due to injuries, and replacements Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs stepping in. David Miller's fitness remains uncertain, while Rubin Hermann joins for the West Indies series.

Updated: 22-01-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:15 IST
South Africa has been compelled to make strategic adjustments to its batting lineup for the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. This comes after Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira withdrew due to injuries. Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs are now set to replace them in the squad.

David Miller, suffering from an adductor muscle injury, is sidelined for the three-match home series against West Indies. However, his recovery in time for the World Cup remains a possibility. Rubin Hermann, showcasing impressive form in the ongoing SA20 tournament, will take Miller's place for the West Indies games.

South Africa will kick off their World Cup campaign against Canada in Ahmedabad on February 9. Their group matches also include contests against Afghanistan, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates. The updated squad features Aiden Markram as captain, with potential changes pending Miller's fitness.

