Left Menu

Transatlantic Tensions: Europe's Car Industry at Risk Amid U.S. Tariff Threat

Germany's economy minister and the autos association criticize Donald Trump's 25% tariff on imported vehicles, warning of negative impacts on European and U.S. economies. Volkswagen shares drop, and the German automotive industry calls for negotiations to prevent a trade war. The IfW institute predicts limited export losses for Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 13:21 IST
Transatlantic Tensions: Europe's Car Industry at Risk Amid U.S. Tariff Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's economy minister, alongside its automotive association, has denounced the 25% tariff on imported vehicles recently announced by former U.S. President Donald Trump. The officials warned that such measures could negatively impact both European and American economies, emphasizing the need for urgent negotiations to avert an escalating trade dispute.

Volkswagen shares, heavily affected due to its significant supply chain in Mexico and absence of U.S. production facilities for its Audi and Porsche brands, saw a 5.1% drop in pre-market trading. Other automotive stocks, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Daimler Truck, also faced declines of approximately 3.5%, with autos supplier Continental down by 2.9%.

Economic Minister Robert Habeck stressed the necessity for the EU to respond decisively, highlighting that it must not capitulate in the face of U.S. actions. The German VDA car lobby labeled the tariffs a severe threat to free trade, potentially disrupting companies and global supply chains. Despite these concerns, research from the IfW economic institute suggested Germany might not be the hardest hit, forecasting a 0.18% reduction in GDP, significantly less than impacts expected in Mexico and Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025