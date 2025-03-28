Left Menu

Euro Zone Bonds Rally Amid Tariff Fears

Euro zone bond yields fell to a three-week low as investors anticipated reciprocal tariffs from the U.S. under President Trump. The announcement of a 25% tariff on imported cars affected sentiment, while Germany and Italy saw adjusted yields reflecting market concerns and international trade uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-03-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 13:16 IST
Euro Zone Bonds Rally Amid Tariff Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Euro zone bond yields plummeted to a three-week low on Friday as investors readied themselves for potential tariff announcements by U.S. President Donald Trump. Scheduled for April 2, the tariffs would reciprocate trade levies charged by other countries, amplifying investor unease across markets.

In a dramatic response to Trump's unveiling of a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks, Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, dropped by 5 basis points to 2.723%, marking its lowest rate since March 5. Italy's 10-year yield also experienced a dip, falling by 4 basis points to 3.841%, resulting in a 110bps spread with German yields.

Additionally, Germany's two-year bond yield, heavily influenced by European Central Bank rate outlooks, decreased by 2 basis points to 2.039%, reflecting broader concerns over the uncertain trade environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025