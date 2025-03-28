Euro Zone Bonds Rally Amid Tariff Fears

Euro zone bond yields plummeted to a three-week low on Friday as investors readied themselves for potential tariff announcements by U.S. President Donald Trump. Scheduled for April 2, the tariffs would reciprocate trade levies charged by other countries, amplifying investor unease across markets.

In a dramatic response to Trump's unveiling of a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks, Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, dropped by 5 basis points to 2.723%, marking its lowest rate since March 5. Italy's 10-year yield also experienced a dip, falling by 4 basis points to 3.841%, resulting in a 110bps spread with German yields.

Additionally, Germany's two-year bond yield, heavily influenced by European Central Bank rate outlooks, decreased by 2 basis points to 2.039%, reflecting broader concerns over the uncertain trade environment.

