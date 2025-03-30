Cement Titans Adani and Birla Face Off in Wires and Cables Industry
Billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla are entering the thriving wires and cables industry, signaling heightened competition. Both takeovers in the sector and strategic synergies with copper production capacity point towards a multidimensional expansion into construction value chains, with industry growth projected to continue strongly.
The competitive landscape of the wires and cables industry is set to transform with industrial heavyweights Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla making their entries. These developments promise heightened competition, reshaping the industry's framework, which has seen rapid expansion with a 13% CAGR from FY19 to FY24.
As Adani Enterprises and the Aditya Birla Group venture into this sector, share prices of existing players like Polycab India and KEI Industries have already felt the impact, showcasing the potential disruptions. This strategic maneuver builds on both groups' existing strengths in copper production, ensuring a seamless market entry.
Analysts see potential for significant industry growth, with projections hitting Rs 1,30,000 crore by FY29. As these corporate behemoths expand their reach in construction-related sectors, their thrust into the wires and cables segment aligns with broader goals of becoming complete construction solutions providers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
