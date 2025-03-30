Left Menu

Uno Minda Restructures Leadership: A Move Towards Professional Governance

Automotive components maker Uno Minda undergoes a leadership restructure, elevating Ravi Mehra to Managing Director and transitioning Nirmal Kumar Minda to Executive Chairman. The change, effective April 1, aims to strengthen the company's governance structure by separating the roles of Chairman and Managing Director for greater operational effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 17:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Automotive components maker Uno Minda has announced a major leadership restructure, with Ravi Mehra set to become the new Managing Director from April 1. This move separates the roles of Chairman and Managing Director, aiming to enhance the company's governance framework.

Currently serving as the Deputy Managing Director, Mehra will now take on the responsibilities of overseeing the company's operations and management. The company stated that this decision is a crucial step in transitioning towards a more professionally-led governance model.

Nirmal Kumar Minda will transition to the role of Executive Chairman, where he will focus on the strategic direction and business oversight. His role will also involve mentoring the leadership team and promoting employee development and well-being across the organisation, marking a significant progression in Uno Minda's corporate governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

