Trainee Pilot Injured in Gujarat Aviation Mishap

A trainer aircraft from a private aviation academy met a disastrous end after it crash-landed in a field in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Monday evening. The mishap left a woman trainee pilot with minor injuries, according to local police authorities.

The single-engine aircraft, which had taken off from Mehsana airport, experienced technical difficulties and crash-landed near Ucharpi village, Mehsana taluka police station Inspector DG Badva disclosed. The injured trainee is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

Aviation and airport authorities have been notified as potential causes of the crash remain under investigation. Inspector Badva assured that a thorough inquiry is ongoing to determine the factors leading to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)