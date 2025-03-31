Trainee Pilot Injured in Gujarat Aviation Mishap
A trainer aircraft from a private aviation academy crash-landed in an open field in Gujarat's Mehsana district, leaving a woman trainee pilot with minor injuries. The incident occurred near Ucharpi village due to technical reasons, prompting authorities to begin an investigation into the crash.
- Country:
- India
A trainer aircraft from a private aviation academy met a disastrous end after it crash-landed in a field in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Monday evening. The mishap left a woman trainee pilot with minor injuries, according to local police authorities.
The single-engine aircraft, which had taken off from Mehsana airport, experienced technical difficulties and crash-landed near Ucharpi village, Mehsana taluka police station Inspector DG Badva disclosed. The injured trainee is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.
Aviation and airport authorities have been notified as potential causes of the crash remain under investigation. Inspector Badva assured that a thorough inquiry is ongoing to determine the factors leading to the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lionel Messi Misses Argentina's World Cup Qualifiers Due to Injury
Thuram's Ankle Injury Sidelines Him from Croatia Showdown
Injury Setbacks for Manchester City's Champions League Hopes
Lautaro Martinez Out of Argentina's World Cup Qualifiers Due to Injury
Cricket Academy's New Identity: COE Lacks Injury Management Clarity