Left Menu

Trainee Pilot Injured in Gujarat Aviation Mishap

A trainer aircraft from a private aviation academy crash-landed in an open field in Gujarat's Mehsana district, leaving a woman trainee pilot with minor injuries. The incident occurred near Ucharpi village due to technical reasons, prompting authorities to begin an investigation into the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mehsana | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:34 IST
Trainee Pilot Injured in Gujarat Aviation Mishap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A trainer aircraft from a private aviation academy met a disastrous end after it crash-landed in a field in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Monday evening. The mishap left a woman trainee pilot with minor injuries, according to local police authorities.

The single-engine aircraft, which had taken off from Mehsana airport, experienced technical difficulties and crash-landed near Ucharpi village, Mehsana taluka police station Inspector DG Badva disclosed. The injured trainee is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

Aviation and airport authorities have been notified as potential causes of the crash remain under investigation. Inspector Badva assured that a thorough inquiry is ongoing to determine the factors leading to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025