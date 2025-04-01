Global Markets Jitter as Trump's 'Liberation Day' Unsettles Stocks
Asian shares rose as U.S. stocks fluctuated ahead of President Trump's 'Liberation Day,' prompting market swings. Gold saw early gains, while investors brace for potential reciprocal tariffs. Economists predict higher inflation and lower growth, sparking recession fears. Tesla stock fell amid political tensions, while Mr Cooper surged on acquisition news.
Asian markets experienced gains on Tuesday, with U.S. stocks also moving higher amid speculation surrounding President Donald Trump's upcoming "Liberation Day," which has induced volatility in global markets.
Investments deemed safer saw increased interest, with gold prices rising before stabilizing. Meanwhile, concerns about U.S. tariffs and their potential impact on inflation and economic growth fueled uncertainty.
Economists are cautious, predicting higher inflation and the chance of a recession, as industry giants like Tesla felt the heat of political tensions. In contrast, Mr Cooper's stock soared following acquisition news from mortgage company Rocket.
