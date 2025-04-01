Global Markets Jitter as Trump's 'Liberation Day' Unsettles Stocks

Asian markets experienced gains on Tuesday, with U.S. stocks also moving higher amid speculation surrounding President Donald Trump's upcoming "Liberation Day," which has induced volatility in global markets.

Investments deemed safer saw increased interest, with gold prices rising before stabilizing. Meanwhile, concerns about U.S. tariffs and their potential impact on inflation and economic growth fueled uncertainty.

Economists are cautious, predicting higher inflation and the chance of a recession, as industry giants like Tesla felt the heat of political tensions. In contrast, Mr Cooper's stock soared following acquisition news from mortgage company Rocket.

