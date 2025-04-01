Left Menu

FTSE Rebounds Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions and Positive Drug Trial Results

The FTSE 100 rebounded after a near three-week low, boosted by gains in healthcare and industrial mining sectors. AstraZeneca's positive drug trial results and rebounding copper prices fueled the rise. Concerns persist over U.S. tariffs possibly sparking economic downturns. Key market fluctuations include Greencore's rise and Sainsbury's drop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:01 IST
The FTSE 100, the United Kingdom's premier stock market index, rose 0.75% on Tuesday, rebounding from a previous session dip that marked a near three-week low. The midcap FTSE 250 index also saw gains, climbing 0.95%. However, caution remains as potential U.S. reciprocal tariffs loom.

Healthcare stocks led the recovery, advancing 1.6%, driven by AstraZeneca's 1.7% gain following encouraging Phase IIb trial results for its cholesterol reduction drug. Other sectors showed positive performance, notably industrial miners, which rose 1.4% as copper prices in London surged due to favorable Chinese economic data.

Despite improvements in the market, global economic concerns persist, stirred by President Trump's planned tariffs possibly igniting an economic downturn. Challenges in the local economy included British manufacturers experiencing a rough March with a drop in new orders, while property markets and grocery prices showed mixed signals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

