Record Reopening: Srinagar-Leh Highway Breaks Closure Duration

The strategic Srinagar-Leh National Highway, a crucial route linking the Kashmir Valley to Ladakh, has made headlines for reopening after a mere 33-day closure. This marks the shortest winter closure of the Zojila Pass, renowned for its challenging weather and terrain.

Director General of Border Roads, Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, officially declared the pass open, acknowledging the relentless efforts of the BRO personnel who faced harsh conditions to achieve this milestone. "An Eid of its own," he celebrated the reopening, citing its critical importance to locals and defense forces alike.

Usually, the pass sees a closure of about 135 days. This achievement highlights the dedication and capability of the BRO team, ensuring the vital connection remains accessible and illustrates a significant advancement in managing the region's demanding winter conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)