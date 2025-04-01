Left Menu

Mumbai Bullion Market: Gold and Silver Rates on the Rise

Closing rates for silver and gold in Mumbai show significant valuations, with silver priced at Rs 99,641 per kilo, standard gold (99.5 purity) at Rs 90,750, and pure gold (99.9 purity) at Rs 91,115.

Mumbai Bullion Market: Gold and Silver Rates on the Rise
The bullion market in Mumbai has reported impressive closing rates for both silver and gold, indicating a strong market presence. Silver's closing rate stands at Rs 99,641 per kilo.

In the gold segment, standard gold, which holds a purity of 99.5, closed at Rs 90,750, while pure gold, boasting 99.9 purity, achieved a closing rate of Rs 91,115.

This data reflects the ongoing trends in the precious metals market, influencing investment strategies and market expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

