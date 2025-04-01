Mumbai Bullion Market: Gold and Silver Rates on the Rise

The bullion market in Mumbai has reported impressive closing rates for both silver and gold, indicating a strong market presence. Silver's closing rate stands at Rs 99,641 per kilo.

In the gold segment, standard gold, which holds a purity of 99.5, closed at Rs 90,750, while pure gold, boasting 99.9 purity, achieved a closing rate of Rs 91,115.

This data reflects the ongoing trends in the precious metals market, influencing investment strategies and market expectations.

