CII Expands Horizons with New Skilling Center and Offices

The Confederation of Indian Industry's new western region chairman, Rishi Kumar Bagla, revealed plans on Tuesday to develop a skilling center in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The announcement aims to bolster industry growth and address skill gaps in the region.

In a media briefing, Bagla also confirmed CII's expansion with new offices coming up in Nagpur and Kolhapur, Maharashtra, a move reflecting CII's commitment to economic development.

In another development, the Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) has urged citizens to protest against the 'draconian' wheeling charges imposed by the state power utility MSEDCL, citing a lack of transparency in financial records.

The financial sector witnessed a significant appointment with ECL Finance naming Ajay Khurana as managing director. Khurana brings vast experience from his tenure at Bank of Baroda and Syndicate Bank.

On the corporate partnerships front, Axis Bank has collaborated with a Fortune 500 company to enhance B2B collections using the NBBL's Bharat Connect platform. This innovative solution aims to streamline payment processes across various sectors.

