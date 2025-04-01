Left Menu

CII Expands Horizons with New Skilling Center and Offices

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) announced plans to establish a skilling center in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while also opening new offices in Nagpur and Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Meanwhile, TSSIA urged citizens to protest state power utility charges, and ECL Finance appointed Ajay Khurana as managing director.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:26 IST
CII Expands Horizons with New Skilling Center and Offices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Confederation of Indian Industry's new western region chairman, Rishi Kumar Bagla, revealed plans on Tuesday to develop a skilling center in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The announcement aims to bolster industry growth and address skill gaps in the region.

In a media briefing, Bagla also confirmed CII's expansion with new offices coming up in Nagpur and Kolhapur, Maharashtra, a move reflecting CII's commitment to economic development.

In another development, the Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) has urged citizens to protest against the 'draconian' wheeling charges imposed by the state power utility MSEDCL, citing a lack of transparency in financial records.

The financial sector witnessed a significant appointment with ECL Finance naming Ajay Khurana as managing director. Khurana brings vast experience from his tenure at Bank of Baroda and Syndicate Bank.

On the corporate partnerships front, Axis Bank has collaborated with a Fortune 500 company to enhance B2B collections using the NBBL's Bharat Connect platform. This innovative solution aims to streamline payment processes across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025