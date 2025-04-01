Haryana Budget 2025-26: A New Era of Prosperity

In a significant development, Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh lauded the consistent growth in the state budget since the BJP assumed power in 2014. He declared that this year's ₹2.05 lakh crore budget will pave the way for a better and prosperous Haryana, benefiting every section of society.

Tracing back to Haryana's inception in 1966 with a budget of Rs 650 crore, Singh highlighted the monumental increase to the current financial proposal. This rise, he emphasized, has been instrumental in addressing public welfare and infrastructure development, marking an unexpected rise of Rs 87,000 crores over the past decade.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, presenting his inaugural budget, aimed to serve every societal segment. Initiatives include Rs 5,000 crore for the Lado Laxmi Yojana, infrastructure projects addressing water and traffic issues, and a new martyrs' memorial. Environmental efforts include a proposed jungle safari and a training center at IMT Manesar to bolster pollution control.

