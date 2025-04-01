Strengthening Ties: India and Chile Forge New Partnerships

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday emphasized Chile's significance as a crucial partner for India in Latin America. She identified multiple opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two nations in trade, technology, and cultural exchange.

Welcoming Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font on his inaugural visit to India, Murmu highlighted his inspiring political journey, underscoring the potential for collaboration.

During their discussions, both nations committed to boost ties across various sectors such as trade, defence, and health, celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)