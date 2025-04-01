Strengthening Ties: India and Chile Forge New Partnerships
President Droupadi Murmu has highlighted Chile as a key partner for India, with opportunities for enhancing cooperation in trade, technology, and culture. The visit of Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font to India marks a significant milestone. Both nations aim to strengthen ties further, celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations.
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday emphasized Chile's significance as a crucial partner for India in Latin America. She identified multiple opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two nations in trade, technology, and cultural exchange.
Welcoming Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font on his inaugural visit to India, Murmu highlighted his inspiring political journey, underscoring the potential for collaboration.
During their discussions, both nations committed to boost ties across various sectors such as trade, defence, and health, celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
