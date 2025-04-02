Topsy-Turvy Markets: Tariff Tensions and Tech Rebounds

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed higher despite a day of market volatility largely due to investor concerns over pending tariff announcements by the Trump administration. Traders remain uneasy, evaluating the potential economic impact of these tariffs, sparking concerns about economic slowdown and inflation.

Clarity on specific tariffs is anticipated but the market backdrop remains uncertain. "Sentiment remains washed out and positioning is light," commented Garrett Melson, portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions. Investors, seeking direction and clarity, are currently adopting a wait-and-see approach.

The gains in Nasdaq and S&P 500 were buoyed by technology stocks, with notable increases in Tesla, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms. Meanwhile, S&P 500 faced pressure from declines in healthcare and airlines sectors. Johnson & Johnson faced setbacks due to legal rulings, and airlines saw downgrades amid fears of declining travel demand. Trading volume was somewhat lower than the 20-day average.

