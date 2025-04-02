Left Menu

Topsy-Turvy Markets: Tariff Tensions and Tech Rebounds

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed higher amid market volatility driven by pending tariff announcements from the Trump administration. Gains in technology stocks counteracted losses in healthcare and airlines. Investors remain cautious as uncertainty continues about economic impacts and clear investment direction remains elusive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 02:05 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 02:05 IST
Topsy-Turvy Markets: Tariff Tensions and Tech Rebounds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed higher despite a day of market volatility largely due to investor concerns over pending tariff announcements by the Trump administration. Traders remain uneasy, evaluating the potential economic impact of these tariffs, sparking concerns about economic slowdown and inflation.

Clarity on specific tariffs is anticipated but the market backdrop remains uncertain. "Sentiment remains washed out and positioning is light," commented Garrett Melson, portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions. Investors, seeking direction and clarity, are currently adopting a wait-and-see approach.

The gains in Nasdaq and S&P 500 were buoyed by technology stocks, with notable increases in Tesla, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms. Meanwhile, S&P 500 faced pressure from declines in healthcare and airlines sectors. Johnson & Johnson faced setbacks due to legal rulings, and airlines saw downgrades amid fears of declining travel demand. Trading volume was somewhat lower than the 20-day average.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025