Left Menu

Stellar Night of Space Science and Innovation at 5th NH-UNS JRF Ceremony

The 5th Annual Celebration of Space Exploration and NH-UNS Junior Research Fellowship Ceremony showcased stellar contributions in science and research. Keynote by NASA's Dr. Kartik Sheth highlighted aspirations and mysteries of space exploration. He praised UNS and NH leadership for advancing scientific research, culminating in a grand declaration of future initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:23 IST
Stellar Night of Space Science and Innovation at 5th NH-UNS JRF Ceremony
NASA's Dr. Kartik Sheth Inspires Young Minds at NH-UNS JRF 2025 Medalling Ceremony. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 5th Annual Celebration of Space Exploration and the NH-UNS Junior Research Fellowship Ceremony turned into an inspiring evening at Hotel Hycinth, Trivandrum. Organized by UNS Research Council and NH Groups, the event was a convergence of eminent figures in space science, innovation, and healthcare.

The highlight of the gathering was NASA's Dr. Kartik Sheth, who delivered a keynote on 'NASA: The Dream Path and Untold Mysteries'. Through his journey from a student to a NASA veteran, Dr. Sheth captivated the audience with his insights on collaborations with the White House and the future of space exploration, motivating young scholars and enthusiasts.

Dr. Hemachandran Ravikumar, NH Groups Founder and event host, introduced Dr. Sheth to various dignitaries. Dr. Sheth lauded the UN and NH leaders for making space science accessible and engaging. The celebration also honored 28 Junior Research Fellowship Medalists, affirming dedication to scientific exploration. The event concluded with influential leaders uniting under a shared mission of 'Science for Society.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025