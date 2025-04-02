Stellar Night of Space Science and Innovation at 5th NH-UNS JRF Ceremony

The 5th Annual Celebration of Space Exploration and the NH-UNS Junior Research Fellowship Ceremony turned into an inspiring evening at Hotel Hycinth, Trivandrum. Organized by UNS Research Council and NH Groups, the event was a convergence of eminent figures in space science, innovation, and healthcare.

The highlight of the gathering was NASA's Dr. Kartik Sheth, who delivered a keynote on 'NASA: The Dream Path and Untold Mysteries'. Through his journey from a student to a NASA veteran, Dr. Sheth captivated the audience with his insights on collaborations with the White House and the future of space exploration, motivating young scholars and enthusiasts.

Dr. Hemachandran Ravikumar, NH Groups Founder and event host, introduced Dr. Sheth to various dignitaries. Dr. Sheth lauded the UN and NH leaders for making space science accessible and engaging. The celebration also honored 28 Junior Research Fellowship Medalists, affirming dedication to scientific exploration. The event concluded with influential leaders uniting under a shared mission of 'Science for Society.'

