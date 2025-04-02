Dollar Stability: A Tug-of-War Amid Tariff Turmoil
The U.S. dollar is projected to stabilize despite concerns over tariffs and its weakening safe-haven status. Speculators show mixed dollar positioning as Federal Reserve rate cuts loom. Strategists predict incremental euro gains, while Trump's policies spark fears of long-term de-dollarization.
The U.S. dollar is expected to stabilize over the coming months, despite growing concerns over President Donald Trump's unpredictable tariff announcements, a Reuters survey of FX strategists reveals. More than a third of those surveyed expressed doubts about the greenback's traditional role as a safe-haven currency.
Trading data indicates a significant shift in market positioning, with traders moving from long bets to 'net short' positions, driven by speculation of three potential Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. However, no clear consensus has been reached regarding future positioning.
Concerns are also mounting over the dollar's future status. Strategists debate the potential for long-term erosion in its market reputation due to Trump's policies. While some remain unperturbed, others foresee a gradual decline in the dollar's dominance as central banks seek alternative reserve assets.
