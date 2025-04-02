Dollar Stability: A Tug-of-War Amid Tariff Turmoil

The U.S. dollar is expected to stabilize over the coming months, despite growing concerns over President Donald Trump's unpredictable tariff announcements, a Reuters survey of FX strategists reveals. More than a third of those surveyed expressed doubts about the greenback's traditional role as a safe-haven currency.

Trading data indicates a significant shift in market positioning, with traders moving from long bets to 'net short' positions, driven by speculation of three potential Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. However, no clear consensus has been reached regarding future positioning.

Concerns are also mounting over the dollar's future status. Strategists debate the potential for long-term erosion in its market reputation due to Trump's policies. While some remain unperturbed, others foresee a gradual decline in the dollar's dominance as central banks seek alternative reserve assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)