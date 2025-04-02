Left Menu

Dollar Stability: A Tug-of-War Amid Tariff Turmoil

The U.S. dollar is projected to stabilize despite concerns over tariffs and its weakening safe-haven status. Speculators show mixed dollar positioning as Federal Reserve rate cuts loom. Strategists predict incremental euro gains, while Trump's policies spark fears of long-term de-dollarization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:41 IST
Dollar Stability: A Tug-of-War Amid Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar is expected to stabilize over the coming months, despite growing concerns over President Donald Trump's unpredictable tariff announcements, a Reuters survey of FX strategists reveals. More than a third of those surveyed expressed doubts about the greenback's traditional role as a safe-haven currency.

Trading data indicates a significant shift in market positioning, with traders moving from long bets to 'net short' positions, driven by speculation of three potential Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. However, no clear consensus has been reached regarding future positioning.

Concerns are also mounting over the dollar's future status. Strategists debate the potential for long-term erosion in its market reputation due to Trump's policies. While some remain unperturbed, others foresee a gradual decline in the dollar's dominance as central banks seek alternative reserve assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025