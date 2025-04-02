Trump's Trade War Challenges Asian Economies

The escalating trade war spearheaded by US President Donald Trump poses a significant challenge to Asian economies. In his second term, Trump's aggressive tariff strategy aims to keep manufacturing within the US, causing disruptions in longstanding trade agreements with Asian countries.

A key approach of the White House includes not only tariffs based on trade deficits but also factors such as taxes and exchange rates. With new levies against several countries and additional tariffs on industries like auto and electronics, manufacturing is already shifting from China to other regions, reflecting the prevailing uncertainty.

This has impacted major Asian economies, as long-standing export relationships are reevaluated amidst Trump's evolving trade policies. The current climate underlines the broader economic shifts while Asian nations adapt to these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)