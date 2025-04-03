CEO Dhruv Agarwala Steps Down from REA India
Dhruv Agarwala, CEO of REA India, has resigned, ending his 14-year tenure. He co-founded PropTiger and led the acquisition of Housing.com. REA Group will support the leadership transition while seeking a new CEO.
Dhruv Agarwala, the chief executive officer of REA India and architect behind the real estate platforms Housing.com and PropTiger.com, has announced his resignation after more than a decade at the helm.
The Australian parent company, REA Group, confirmed Agarwala's decision on Thursday, stating he would remain involved through the transition period to ensure a smooth handover to his yet-to-be-named successor.
Throughout his tenure, Agarwala was instrumental in the founding of PropTiger in 2011 and oversaw the complex acquisition and integration of Housing.com. The search for a new CEO is currently underway.
