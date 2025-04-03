CEO Dhruv Agarwala Steps Down from REA India

Dhruv Agarwala, the chief executive officer of REA India and architect behind the real estate platforms Housing.com and PropTiger.com, has announced his resignation after more than a decade at the helm.

The Australian parent company, REA Group, confirmed Agarwala's decision on Thursday, stating he would remain involved through the transition period to ensure a smooth handover to his yet-to-be-named successor.

Throughout his tenure, Agarwala was instrumental in the founding of PropTiger in 2011 and oversaw the complex acquisition and integration of Housing.com. The search for a new CEO is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)