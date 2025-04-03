US Tariff Exemption: A Strategic Boon for Indian Pharmaceuticals

In a significant policy move, the US administration has excluded pharmaceuticals from newly imposed reciprocal tariffs, which is viewed as a recognition of the essential role generic medicines play worldwide. This was emphasized by Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance Secretary General Sudarshan Jain on Thursday.

President Donald Trump announced the tariff structure in response to elevated duties on American goods by various countries, including a 27% tariff on imports from India. However, pharmaceuticals and other vital imports were granted an exemption from these increased tariffs.

This strategic decision, experts point out, underscores the indispensable nature of affordable generic medicines in maintaining public health and ensuring economic and national security. Moreover, it reinforces the robust trade relations between India and the US, where pharmaceuticals are a fundamental component, facilitating a significant cost advantage for Indian exporters and bolstering their competitive edge on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)