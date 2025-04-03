Left Menu

Turmoil in Global Trade: From US-India Tariffs to China's Countermeasures

The global trade landscape faces upheaval as the US imposes substantial tariffs on India, leading to reciprocal actions. Meanwhile, China retaliates against US tariffs, escalating tensions. Amidst these developments, India grapples with internal issues, including legislative challenges and a controversial waqf bill, affecting domestic policies and international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:19 IST
  • India

The international trade environment is witnessing significant tensions as the United States announces a 27% reciprocal tariff on India, citing high import duties on American goods. This announcement is part of President Donald Trump's broader strategy to curtail the nation's trade deficit and stimulate domestic manufacturing.

China, feeling the brunt of trade tensions, vows robust countermeasures against the new tariffs imposed by the US on its exports. The Chinese government has urged Washington to repeal these taxes immediately, as global trade relations become increasingly fraught.

In addition to these international trade disputes, India faces internal dissent. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill remains contentious, as local leaders challenge its implications on society and constitutional integrity. Amidst these challenges, domestic economic assessments continue on the tariffs' broader impacts.

