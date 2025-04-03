Greece's Feta Export Dreams Clash with U.S. Tariff Realities

A cooperative of 1,200 Greek stock breeders producing feta, Greece's famed white cheese, faces hurdles in its U.S. market expansion due to new tariffs. The cooperative, located in southern Peloponnese, had plans derailed by a 10% tariff on most U.S. imports announced by President Trump.

The European Union, traditionally a U.S. ally, also faced increased duties, with reciprocal rates reaching 20%. "Where these duties will ultimately impact consumers remains uncertain," said Konstantinos Latsis, the cooperative's general manager. Feta, a protected EU trademark since 2022, has been a Greek staple for over 6,000 years.

The U.S. market had seen growing Greek feta exports, doubling in the past four years to account for 8% of Greece's 140,000 tonnes annual production. With new duties threatening to reduce exports by half, industry leaders like Christos Apostolopoulos stress the need to identify alternative markets. Nonetheless, cooperatives like the one in Kalavrita remain optimistic about eventually securing a foothold in the lucrative U.S. market.

(With inputs from agencies.)