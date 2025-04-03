Left Menu

Assam Tea Estates to Benefit from Oil Palm Mission Amid Economic Challenges

The central government has approved the inclusion of tea estates in Assam under the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm. As part of this initiative, 5% of tea garden land can be used for oil palm cultivation, helping tea estates tackle economic difficulties through diversification.

Assam Tea Estates to Benefit from Oil Palm Mission Amid Economic Challenges
A female plantation worker plucking tender tea leaves (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The central government has extended its flagship oil palm mission to include Assam's tea estates, following representations by the North Eastern Tea Association (NETA). The decision aims to offset economic difficulties within the tea industry by allowing 5% of tea garden land to be used for oil palm cultivation.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare announced the scheme expansion in a letter dated April 1, 2025, to Assam's Director of Agriculture. The initiative under the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) supports oil palm cultivation through planting materials, management practices, and special packages for the northeastern states.

With India heavily reliant on palm oil imports, the mission aims to boost domestic production. NETA Advisor Bidyananda Barkakoty remarked that this support is crucial for overcoming economic challenges in the plantation sector, noting that preliminary studies show tea and oil palm can be cultivated simultaneously without adverse effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

