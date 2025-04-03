Singapore: A Beacon in Global Trade Turbulence?

Singapore's economy, known for its openness, is bracing for potential impacts from a global trade slowdown, triggered by US-imposed tariffs.

Analysts indicate that while Singapore could suffer alongside its regional peers, its relatively lower tariffs might position it as a more attractive trade alternative with the US.

Yet, constraints such as limited land and high operational costs could cap Singapore's potential export growth, even as its financial markets show resilience against global economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)