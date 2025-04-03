BMW's Record-Setting Sales Surge: The Electric and SAV Boom

On Thursday, German luxury car manufacturer BMW announced a remarkable 7% increase in its vehicle sales in India for the January to March 2025 period, marking its most successful first quarter ever. A significant portion of this growth is attributed to the popularity of its sports activity and electric vehicle lineup.

In the first quarter of 2024, BMW sold 3,675 units. This year, the numbers climbed to 3,914 units, with the BMW brand accounting for 3,764 units and the remaining 150 units coming from MINI. BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah indicated optimism for double-digit growth in 2025, driven by consumer trends favoring SUVs and electric vehicles.

Even without its popular X3 model available in the first quarter, BMW achieved a 7% growth rate. The company's sports activity vehicles led the charge with an 11% growth, comprising 55% of total sales. Meanwhile, electric vehicle sales soared by 206% compared to the previous year. Pawah highlighted a robust year for electric vehicles, contributing 17% to total sales, and anticipates even stronger growth with new model releases.

