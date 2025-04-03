Left Menu

BMW's Record-Setting Sales Surge: The Electric and SAV Boom

BMW reported a 7% growth in sales, achieving their best first quarter in India with 3,914 units sold in 2025. The surge is driven by demand for sports activity and electric vehicles. The brand aims for double-digit growth as new model supplies begin later in the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:22 IST
BMW's Record-Setting Sales Surge: The Electric and SAV Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, German luxury car manufacturer BMW announced a remarkable 7% increase in its vehicle sales in India for the January to March 2025 period, marking its most successful first quarter ever. A significant portion of this growth is attributed to the popularity of its sports activity and electric vehicle lineup.

In the first quarter of 2024, BMW sold 3,675 units. This year, the numbers climbed to 3,914 units, with the BMW brand accounting for 3,764 units and the remaining 150 units coming from MINI. BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah indicated optimism for double-digit growth in 2025, driven by consumer trends favoring SUVs and electric vehicles.

Even without its popular X3 model available in the first quarter, BMW achieved a 7% growth rate. The company's sports activity vehicles led the charge with an 11% growth, comprising 55% of total sales. Meanwhile, electric vehicle sales soared by 206% compared to the previous year. Pawah highlighted a robust year for electric vehicles, contributing 17% to total sales, and anticipates even stronger growth with new model releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025