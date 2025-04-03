Shift from Deliveries to Tech: Minister Urges Indian Startups

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called upon Indian startups to pivot their focus towards high-tech sectors such as semiconductors, machine learning, and robotics, rather than activities like grocery and ice cream delivery. Speaking at the Startup Mahakumbh, Goyal emphasized the importance of guiding India towards advanced technological innovation.

The minister highlighted the significant role startups play in driving the nation's economic and technological progression. He reassured the startup community of government support in overcoming challenges and urged increased involvement of Indian investors to bolster the startup ecosystem.

Goyal underscored the necessity of enhancing domestic capital investments. By building a robust indigenous investment foundation, he believes India can reduce its reliance on foreign capital, fostering economic resilience and self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)