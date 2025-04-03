Shift from Deliveries to Tech: Minister Urges Indian Startups
Minister Piyush Goyal urged Indian startups to focus on high-tech sectors like AI and robotics, moving away from grocery delivery. He emphasized the role of startups in India's tech growth and stressed the importance of domestic investment to reduce foreign dependence and ensure economic resilience.
- Country:
- India
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called upon Indian startups to pivot their focus towards high-tech sectors such as semiconductors, machine learning, and robotics, rather than activities like grocery and ice cream delivery. Speaking at the Startup Mahakumbh, Goyal emphasized the importance of guiding India towards advanced technological innovation.
The minister highlighted the significant role startups play in driving the nation's economic and technological progression. He reassured the startup community of government support in overcoming challenges and urged increased involvement of Indian investors to bolster the startup ecosystem.
Goyal underscored the necessity of enhancing domestic capital investments. By building a robust indigenous investment foundation, he believes India can reduce its reliance on foreign capital, fostering economic resilience and self-reliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mastering Your Investments: The Power of SIP Plan Calculators
Global Defense Strategy Shifts: Europe Rethinks US Weaponry Investments
MSM Unify's $20 Million Investment: Transforming India's Education Industry
Cabinet approves new brownfield ammonia urea complex in Assam at an investment of Rs 10,601 crore: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
India Boosts Milk Production with Rs 6,190 Crore Investment in Dairy Schemes