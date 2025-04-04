EU and Central Asia Forge New Trade Paths at Landmark Summit
The EU and Central Asian leaders convened their first summit in Samarkand, focusing on enhancing trade and cooperation. Key topics included transport, raw materials, connectivity, water, and energy. Plans were set to deepen relationships, with trade between the regions already reaching 54 billion euros.
In a landmark move, European Union leaders met with Central Asian counterparts in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, to explore enhancing trade and cooperation. This first-of-its-kind summit aimed to set new benchmarks for regional partnership.
European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the strategic importance of stronger ties with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the EU's strategy to expand cooperation in transport, critical raw materials, digital connectivity, water, and energy.
Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev pointed out that trade between Central Asia and the EU has grown significantly, reaching 54 billion euros. He stressed that the summit is poised to launch a new phase in developing multifaceted relations between the regions.
